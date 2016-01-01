Dr. Valeria Kozak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeria Kozak, MD
Overview
Dr. Valeria Kozak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kozak works at
Locations
-
1
Valeria Kozak M. D.14642 Newport Ave Ste 410, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-0022
-
2
Orange County Foot & Ankle Group Inc.17400 Irvine Blvd Ste J, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozak?
About Dr. Valeria Kozak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- 1720057516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozak works at
Dr. Kozak speaks Croatian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.