Overview

Dr. Valeria Kozak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kozak works at Valeria Kozak M. D. in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.