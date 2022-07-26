Dr. Asimenios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valeria Asimenios, MD
Overview
Dr. Valeria Asimenios, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Asimenios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walgreen Co4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 243-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asimenios?
This is the most competent and caring doctor I have known in my 63 years. I cannot tell you how much I love this woman and all she has done for me.
About Dr. Valeria Asimenios, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1821195413
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asimenios accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asimenios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asimenios works at
Dr. Asimenios speaks Romanian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Asimenios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asimenios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asimenios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asimenios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.