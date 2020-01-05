See All Otolaryngologists in Hermitage, PA
Dr. Valeri Roth, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Valeri Roth, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Roth works at Valeri L Roth DO,F.A.O.C.O in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valeri L Roth DO,F.A.O.C.O
    2213 Shenango Valley Fwy Unit 1A, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 05, 2020
    Went very smoothly and Dr. Roth and staff were very friendly. I feel in the years I have been going to Dr. Roth she has always gone above and beyond her call of duty in trying to help me.
    About Dr. Valeri Roth, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457334997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
