Dr. Valeri Roth, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Locations
Valeri L Roth DO,F.A.O.C.O2213 Shenango Valley Fwy Unit 1A, Hermitage, PA 16148 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Went very smoothly and Dr. Roth and staff were very friendly. I feel in the years I have been going to Dr. Roth she has always gone above and beyond her call of duty in trying to help me.
About Dr. Valeri Roth, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
