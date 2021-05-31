Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sverdlovsk Med Inst and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Koganski works at
Locations
Langhorne1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 202, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
He’s very through and listens to my concerns. Very professional office. He digs deep into medical issues. Without a doubt is the best physician I’ve ever gone to.
About Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1285696948
Education & Certifications
- Sverdlovsk Med Inst
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koganski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koganski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koganski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koganski works at
Dr. Koganski speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganski.
