Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sverdlovsk Med Inst and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Koganski works at Dr. Val Koganski, MD - dba Newtown Internal Medicine in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Langhorne
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 202, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 750-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 31, 2021
    He’s very through and listens to my concerns. Very professional office. He digs deep into medical issues. Without a doubt is the best physician I’ve ever gone to.
    — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1285696948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sverdlovsk Med Inst
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valeri Koganski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koganski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koganski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koganski works at Dr. Val Koganski, MD - dba Newtown Internal Medicine in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Koganski’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koganski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koganski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

