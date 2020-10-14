Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valera Hudson, MD
Overview
Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Hudson works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudson?
Dr Hudson has been treating my son Seth since he was 13 months old. He’s 21 years old now so he has grown up with her. He is medically fragile. She has seen us through many crises and has always been there when we needed her. She has a no nonsense matter which my husband and I appreciate, and she really cares for my son. He wouldn’t have made it this long without her excellent care! Shannon Marlowe
About Dr. Valera Hudson, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1134239429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Med Coll Ga Hosps-Clins
- Med College of GA
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hudson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.