Overview

Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

