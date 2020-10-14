See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Valera Hudson, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hudson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 14, 2020
Dr Hudson has been treating my son Seth since he was 13 months old. He's 21 years old now so he has grown up with her. He is medically fragile. She has seen us through many crises and has always been there when we needed her. She has a no nonsense matter which my husband and I appreciate, and she really cares for my son. He wouldn't have made it this long without her excellent care! Shannon Marlowe
Shannon Marlowe — Oct 14, 2020
About Dr. Valera Hudson, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1134239429
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Fellowship
Residency
  • Med Coll Ga Hosps-Clins
Residency
Internship
  • Med College of GA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Valera Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hudson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hudson’s profile.

Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.