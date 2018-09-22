Dr. Valentino Ciullo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentino Ciullo, DPM
Dr. Valentino Ciullo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Wound Care Center1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 955-7400
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
I have torn Achilles tendons in both feet. I had to see a doctor ASAP. But I refused to see anyone except Dr. Cuillo. I felt w/ this pain for way over a year till his office was taking new patients. He is so good at what he does. I wouldn't go to any other podiatrist.
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ciullo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciullo.
