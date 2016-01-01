Overview

Dr. Valentine Otuechere, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Otuechere works at Valentine Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.