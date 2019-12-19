Overview

Dr. Valentine Nduku, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Nduku works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Fort Pierce in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.