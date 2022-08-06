See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA

Dr. Rodriguez works at RESTRICTED TO CA STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restricted To Ca State Employee Duties
    757 Westwood Plz # B711, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6766
  2. 2
    UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN
    200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2022
    For a first time mum, Dr. Valentina Rodriguez is amazing : understanding, caring, responsible and professional. The whole pregnancy to delivery journey was smooth and I can’t ask for a better experience.
    Gail — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710270442
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentina Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at RESTRICTED TO CA STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

