Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (46)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bradley works at Valentina R Bradley MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Eczema, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valentina Bradley MD PA
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 110, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 634-1595
    Ocala Family Medical Center
    2121 Sw 22nd Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-4133
    Ocala Family Medical Center
    2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-4133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Eczema
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    Sep 03, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Bradley for the past 7 years. Her office staff have been very professional and have always taken care if any questions whether it be billing or scheduling. The office is very clean and efficient . Dr Bradley is an artist in the way she does mosh surgery I have had 4 done on my face and no scars! I trust her with my life which I can’t say for many Dr’s. I highly recommend her for any of your needs. She cares very deeply about each patient and will give them the best care.
    Lybbi Kienzle — Sep 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD
    About Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902898083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

