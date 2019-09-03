Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD
Dr. Valentina Bradley, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Valentina Bradley MD PA6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 110, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 634-1595
Ocala Family Medical Center2121 Sw 22nd Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
Ocala Family Medical Center2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Bradley for the past 7 years. Her office staff have been very professional and have always taken care if any questions whether it be billing or scheduling. The office is very clean and efficient . Dr Bradley is an artist in the way she does mosh surgery I have had 4 done on my face and no scars! I trust her with my life which I can’t say for many Dr’s. I highly recommend her for any of your needs. She cares very deeply about each patient and will give them the best care.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902898083
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Varicose Eczema, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.