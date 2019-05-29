Dr. Laticevschi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentin Laticevschi, MD
Overview
Dr. Valentin Laticevschi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Laticevschi works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laticevschi?
My husband suffered a rare and atypical form of Parkinsonism. There are not words sufficient to describe the kindness and expertise Dr Lativeschi afforded my husband and myself. Example: when discovering my husband had trouble swallowing pills, without hesitation he recommended patches. Problem solved. Frankly, the last few months of my husband's life were made better by this dear doctor. Delores Tulfo
About Dr. Valentin Laticevschi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407290307
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laticevschi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laticevschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laticevschi works at
Dr. Laticevschi has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laticevschi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laticevschi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laticevschi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laticevschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laticevschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.