Overview

Dr. Valentin Laticevschi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Laticevschi works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Parkinsonism
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2019
    My husband suffered a rare and atypical form of Parkinsonism. There are not words sufficient to describe the kindness and expertise Dr Lativeschi afforded my husband and myself. Example: when discovering my husband had trouble swallowing pills, without hesitation he recommended patches. Problem solved. Frankly, the last few months of my husband's life were made better by this dear doctor. Delores Tulfo
    Delores Tulfo in University Place, WA, W — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Valentin Laticevschi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407290307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laticevschi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laticevschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laticevschi works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Laticevschi’s profile.

    Dr. Laticevschi has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laticevschi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laticevschi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laticevschi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laticevschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laticevschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

