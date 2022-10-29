See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD

Oncology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kolev works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center
    325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Valentin Kolev performed my laparoscopic hysterectomy. He and his team were wonderful, and put me at ease. He is a lighthearted and funny person, which helps when you are preparing for surgery. The surgery was a success and recovery has gone well. I highly recommend Dr. Kolev and his excellent team. The nurses are responsive and helpful as well.
    Rebecca — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1700070380
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolev works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kolev’s profile.

    Dr. Kolev has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

