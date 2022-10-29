Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kolev works at
Locations
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valentin Kolev performed my laparoscopic hysterectomy. He and his team were wonderful, and put me at ease. He is a lighthearted and funny person, which helps when you are preparing for surgery. The surgery was a success and recovery has gone well. I highly recommend Dr. Kolev and his excellent team. The nurses are responsive and helpful as well.
About Dr. Valentin Kolev, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1700070380
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolev has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.