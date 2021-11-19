Overview

Dr. Valentin Isacescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Isacescu works at Valentine Isacescu MD Prof Corp in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.