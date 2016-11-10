See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Psychiatry
57 years of experience
Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Russian Military Medical Academy.

Dr. Bragin works at Medical Stress Relief Center PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Medical Stress Relief PC
    3101 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Group Psychotherapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2016
    A few years ago my father had a stroke which caused partial loss of vision and coordination, and impairment of short term memory. Dr. Bragin's program is exactly what he needed. It's is a combination of sensory-motor techniques and memory training exercises. Despite the condition and age (my dad is 84) his memory and attention, and most importantly his quality of life have significantly improved. To all skeptics: this program is excellent and it works. Be patient and you'll see the results.
    Gedaliy in Brooklyn, NY — Nov 10, 2016
    About Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD

    Psychiatry
    57 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Russian
    1134114135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    Russian Military Medical Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bragin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bragin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bragin works at Medical Stress Relief Center PC in Brooklyn, NY.

    Dr. Bragin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

