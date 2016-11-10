Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD
Overview
Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Russian Military Medical Academy.
Dr. Bragin works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Stress Relief PC3101 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 946-2481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bragin?
A few years ago my father had a stroke which caused partial loss of vision and coordination, and impairment of short term memory. Dr. Bragin's program is exactly what he needed. It's is a combination of sensory-motor techniques and memory training exercises. Despite the condition and age (my dad is 84) his memory and attention, and most importantly his quality of life have significantly improved. To all skeptics: this program is excellent and it works. Be patient and you'll see the results.
About Dr. Valentin Bragin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1134114135
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Russian Military Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bragin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragin works at
Dr. Bragin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bragin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bragin speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.