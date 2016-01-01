See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Valentin Berman, MD

Psychiatry
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valentin Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Berman works at Hawkes Clinic in Chicago, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-3525
  2. 2
    Hamdard Healthcare
    1542 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 465-4600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Mercy Works Dearborn Station
    47 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 922-3011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Valentin Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1750428967
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

