Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD
Overview
Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Antoci works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antoci?
I read the message below and had to say that the person must be difficult or something. I had a total knee with Dr. Antoci 6 months ago. He was very kind and thorough in his explanations. I went home the same day as the surgery, was on the bike by 2 weeks, and back to work in 3. I just went leaf peeping in New Hampshire and managed to hike Diana's baths. Is he busy in his office - YES. Do you often have to wait 30 minutes to be seen - YES. Does he pay attention to you - if you have a problem, then YES. I saw many of the patients in the waiting area. Most were elderly like me with bad joints. But I also saw the people who complained non-stop how Dr. Antoci will not do their surgery because they don't have money while they are 400 pounds stuffing potato chips in their mouth in the waiting area. Do the work, be real. We are lucky to have Dr. Antoci in Rhode Island - he could have been at Harvard or Yale or anywhere he wanted. But instead he is taking care of us. Thank you! Love my knee!
About Dr. Valentin Antoci, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Russian
- 1093942823
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Affil Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoci works at
Dr. Antoci has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antoci speaks Romanian and Russian.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.