Dr. Valencia Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valencia Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Valencia Thomas, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Bellaire, TX.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Dermatology - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S # 200-A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 500-8260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas is amazing and cares for all her patience 5 stars is not enough she always has the best interest of her patience as the first thought and will go above and beyond to make you comfortable! Dr Thomas is the best!
About Dr. Valencia Thomas, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1861424129
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.