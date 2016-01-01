Overview

Dr. Valencia Covington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Covington works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Mountain Island in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.