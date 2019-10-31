Overview

Dr. Valencia Burruss, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Burruss works at Elite Family Practice in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.