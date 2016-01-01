Dr. Valecia Liew is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valecia Liew
Dr. Valecia Liew is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin, WI.
S Lovers Lane7740 S Lovers Lane Rd Ste 450, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 485-0518
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Liew accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liew using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.