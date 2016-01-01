Dr. Valay Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valay Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Valay Parikh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Staten Island University Hospital - North
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue1110 South Ave Ste 305, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4353
-
2
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 540-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valay Parikh, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1447480959
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
