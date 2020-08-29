Overview

Dr. Valarie Overton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Overton works at Dr. Valarie Overton MD in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.