Dr. Valarie Overton, MD
Overview
Dr. Valarie Overton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Locations
Valarie Overton M.d. Pllc688 Post Rd Ste 224, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Friendly professional staff
About Dr. Valarie Overton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- City University Of Ny At Hunter College
