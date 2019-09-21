Overview

Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.



Dr. Ikerd works at Midwest Podiatry in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.