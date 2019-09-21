Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM
Dr. Valarie Ikerd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Valarie Ikerd Dpm1617 W 26th St Ste A, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 659-9395
- Freeman Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ikerd performed bunion and a triple hammer toe surgery on my foot and I could not have asked for a better outcome. She is thorough in her expanations, patiently listing to questions and has the best bedside manner I have ever experienced with a physician. This wasn't a fun surgery to go through but my confidence level in her skills continued to grown with each step.
- Podiatry
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Ikerd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikerd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikerd has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikerd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ikerd speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikerd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikerd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.