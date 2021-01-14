Overview

Dr. Val Prokurat, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Prokurat works at NJ Advanced Surgical Solutions in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.