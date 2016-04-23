Dr. Vajravel Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vajravel Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Vajravel Prasad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Care Center801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 205W, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-6103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and took time to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Vajravel Prasad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306876560
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Dr. Prasad works at
