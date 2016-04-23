Overview

Dr. Vajravel Prasad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Prasad works at Digestive Care Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.