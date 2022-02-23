Dr. Vaishali Swami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaishali Swami, MD
Dr. Vaishali Swami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Mcleod Loris Hospital.
Heart Care Bluffton945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0871
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
My primary care doctor referred me to Doctor Swami concerning a mild cardiac condition. I was extremely impressed with her skill and knowledge as a physician, her engaging personality and the high level of care she provides to her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a high quality cardiologist. Dr. Swami is the best.
- Tulane University|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- NC Bapt Hosp/Bowman Gray|Wake Forest University
- Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Swami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swami works at
Dr. Swami has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.