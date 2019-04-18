See All Pediatricians in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Vaishali Kute, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vaishali Kute, MB BS

Pediatrics
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vaishali Kute, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Kute works at Chattahoochee Pediatrics in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    N. Motion Hand & Physical Therapy LLC
    3155 North Point Pkwy Bldg D, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 667-6967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 18, 2019
    She took the time to understand me and my son-no pressure. I went through 3 pediatricians who barked at me telling me what I must do.
    — Apr 18, 2019
    About Dr. Vaishali Kute, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548260904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Toledo Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
