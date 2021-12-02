Overview

Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.