Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6100 Harris Pkwy, Ft Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 912-8080
Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants of Texas - Fort Worth1250 8th Ave Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She did a beautiful job on my breast surgery. I’m extremely pleased with results even after four weeks of radiation. A thousand thanks.
About Dr. Vaishali Kent, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760649867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
