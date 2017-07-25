See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, NC
Overview

Dr. Vaishali Escaravage, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Escaravage works at Dermatology Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates PA
    6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-1555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2017
    I drive from Goldsboro to see her due to she is the BEST in her field.
    Johnny in Goldsboro, NC — Jul 25, 2017
    About Dr. Vaishali Escaravage, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1245463124
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaishali Escaravage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escaravage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escaravage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Escaravage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escaravage works at Dermatology Associates in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Escaravage’s profile.

    Dr. Escaravage has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escaravage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Escaravage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escaravage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escaravage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escaravage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

