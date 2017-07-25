Overview

Dr. Vaishali Escaravage, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC.



Dr. Escaravage works at Dermatology Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.