Dr. Vairavan Subramanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Vairavan Subramanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Regional Medical Center Plano Office4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 835, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 566-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This review is about the very caring staff at Urology Clinic of North Texas at Alliance Blvd, Plano. They were very courteous when I tried to book my appointment. They also helped answer many questions when I came to see Dr.Subramanian and afterwards. I give an Aplus to the team at Urology Clinics of North Texas at Alliance Blvd in caring for my health.
About Dr. Vairavan Subramanian, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
