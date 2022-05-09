Overview

Dr. Vaidehi Sasidhar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Sasidhar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.