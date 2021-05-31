Dr. Jonna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD
Dr. Vaidehi Jonna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
110 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 (732) 826-5500
856 US Highway 206 Ste B11, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 (908) 281-7885
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Office is organized,explained things well. Very nice,worked well with trying to get us in amidst crazy schedules and my child liked her- that's s big plus!
Pediatrics
English, Hindi
NPI: 1770502882
RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Dr. Jonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jonna speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.