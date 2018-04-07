Overview

Dr. Vaibhav Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Knight Neurology in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.