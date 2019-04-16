See All Nephrologists in Flint, MI
Nephrology
Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Hurley Medical Center and Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Sahni works at Nephrology And Hypertension in Flint, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI, East Lansing, MI and Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Nephrology and Hypertension Associates
    G1071 N Ballenger Hwy Ste 310, Flint, MI 48504
    Nephrology & Hypertension
    802 W King St Ste O, Owosso, MI 48867
    Lansing Office
    4530 S Hagadorn Rd Ste B, East Lansing, MI 48823
    Grand Blanc Office
    3615 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

  Ascension Genesys Hospital
  Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  Hurley Medical Center
  Memorial Healthcare

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    Peach State Health Plan
    Priority Health
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Apr 16, 2019
    Staff and Doctor Sahni are friendly and kind. Almost always right on time
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Nephrology
    English, Hindi
    1326208455
    MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internal Medicine
