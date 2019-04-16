Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Hurley Medical Center and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Sahni works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology and Hypertension AssociatesG1071 N Ballenger Hwy Ste 310, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 238-4172
-
2
Nephrology & Hypertension802 W King St Ste O, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 725-1000
-
3
Lansing Office4530 S Hagadorn Rd Ste B, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (810) 238-4172
-
4
Grand Blanc Office3615 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-6955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Hurley Medical Center
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
Staff and Doctor Sahni are friendly and kind. Almost always right on time
About Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1326208455
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahni speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.