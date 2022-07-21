Dr. Vaibhav Moondra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moondra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaibhav Moondra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
Baycare Medical Group6633 Forest Ave Ste 300, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 724-8611
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was immediately Impressed with Dr. Moondra!! I Found him to be Knowledgeable and Dependable with an excellent bed side manner. He wasted no time in seeing me and upon diagnosis had me scheduled for my procedure which was a complete success. Very Caring, Trusted and Professional. I didn't feel rushed, everything was explained, and all my questions were answered. The office staff was very nice and helpful and there was no waiting at all! Very Clean, very respectful, all in all a pleasant experience... I highly recommend!
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moondra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moondra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moondra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moondra has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moondra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moondra speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moondra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moondra.
