Dr. Vaibhav Amin, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Vaibhav Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. 

Dr. Amin works at Heart and Vascular Care in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Buford, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart and Vascular Care
    11315 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273
    Heart and Vascular Care
    3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem # 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273
    Heart and Vascular Care
    4465 Nelson Brogdon Blvd # 103, Buford, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273
    Heart and Vascular Care
    4465 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 513-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr Amin was very patient with me when I asked many questions. He took his time and explained everything to me. It really helped to ease my concerns. Highly recommended!
    Ali — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Vaibhav Amin, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1679830988
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
