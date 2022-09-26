See All Pediatricians in Prince Frederick, MD
Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. 

Dr. Khajoee works at CALVERT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Prince Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Calvert Memorial Hospital
    100 Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 535-4000
  2. 2
    A Plus Pediatrics
    50 W Edmonston Dr Ste 502, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 284-1234
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khajoee?

    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. Khajoee started seeing my baby when she was 5 months old, since then we love his professionalism, patience and personality. He cares his little patients a lot (as a mom I know how its important to have a kind, compassionate and caring doctor to look after your baby). He always takes long time to see and examine my baby. As a first time mom, I usually have dozens of questions and he always listens my questions and addresses solutions. He even answers my concerns when I call him outside working hours. he never seems rushed, explains issues thoroughly and always has resources for us. The nurse/medical assistant is so nice as well! Specially, Azita is very kind, helpful and caring. She really helps to comfort my baby during shots and makes vaccines less stressful for us. If you’re looking for a pediatrician for your newborn or baby, highly recommend Dr. Khajoree!
    Soodabeh Yazdani — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khajoee to family and friends

    Dr. Khajoee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khajoee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD.

    About Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992192108
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khajoee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khajoee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khajoee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khajoee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khajoee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khajoee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khajoee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vahid Khajoee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.