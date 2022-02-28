See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Entezari works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-0044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Nerve Block, Somatic
Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Entezari?

    Feb 28, 2022
    I came to see Dr. Entezari after a diagnosis requiring a third surgery on my left shoulder in the span of less than two years. I had a rotator cuff repair followed by shoulder replacement. I was never able to lift my arm and it never stopped hurting. After the same surgeon informed me I now needed a reverse shoulder replacement, I decided to go to the Cleveland Clinic - I'm from Michigan. Dr. Entezari took time to explain everything and encouraged questions. He responded to my what-if scenarios with confidence. His demeanor and expertise, ease of scheduling along with the friendly staff would have been enough to sway me. However, the whole system works extremely efficiently. There are no wait times and you are treated with care and concern. I am 3 weeks post-op and I quickly noticed the difference in mobility and pain control and speedy response to questions/concerns. I cannot say enough great things about Dr. and his staff (Krista and Rachel).
    Raquel W — Feb 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Entezari to family and friends

    Dr. Entezari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Entezari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD.

    About Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073889051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Entezari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Entezari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Entezari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Entezari works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Entezari’s profile.

    Dr. Entezari has seen patients for Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Entezari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Entezari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Entezari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Entezari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Entezari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vahid Entezari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.