Dr. Tavakoli accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vahid Tavakoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Vahid Tavakoli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH.
Dr. Tavakoli works at
Locations
1
Ohio Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1003 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 200, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
2
Lima Memorial Health System1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 224-5915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My dad had heart failure and heart attack. He could not even walk. Dr Tavakoli went over his meds and now he is in a lot better shape. No more shortness of breath.
About Dr. Vahid Tavakoli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1386063816
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tavakoli works at
