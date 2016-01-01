Dr. Davoudian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5899 Preston Rd Ste 1003, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 701-6496
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vaheh Davoudian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932350741
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davoudian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davoudian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.