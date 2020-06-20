Overview

Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Panossian works at Huntington Ear Nose and Throat/ Head and Neck Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.