Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD
Overview
Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Panossian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Huntington Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Specialists10 Congress St Ste 103, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 261-4615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Huntington Orthopedics39 Congress St Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panossian?
I appreciate Dr. Panossian's depth of knowledge, detailed intake and compassionate manner. He shared that I did not need surgery and prescribed a course of therapy. The office has an in-house physical therapy department with DPTs that are nurturing, kind and great listeners. I am not able to tolerate many medications, so Dr. Panossian recommended ways that I could improve my overall health and healing. My functional medicine doctor is now (unbeknownst to him) his biggest fan as she encourages me to try naturopathic avenues first and appreciates his advice. The office waiting area is attractive and features a relaxing water feature (which can make a difference when you're not feeling your best). Jeanette who manages the front office is always friendly and helpful. The doctor's assistant Victoria runs a tight ship and keeps workflow running smoothly. I have also had pleasant interactions with helpful staff in other departments such as billing and medical records.
About Dr. Vahe Panossian, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1255359964
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panossian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panossian works at
Dr. Panossian speaks Armenian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Panossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.