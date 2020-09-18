See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    419 W Colorado St Unit A, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 925-1707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2020
    The best Doctor ever The RN, the staff is very polite and professional
    Ofelya Manukyan — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Vahe Melkonyan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1073664934
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melkonyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melkonyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melkonyan has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melkonyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkonyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkonyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melkonyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melkonyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

