Overview

Dr. Vahe Badalian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southwestern U, Cebu City and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Badalian works at Vahe Badalian, MD, Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.