Overview

Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Kassabian works at Advanced Urology in Roswell, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.