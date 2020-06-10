See All Urologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD

Urology
4.3 (80)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Kassabian works at Advanced Urology in Roswell, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Alpharetta
    11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 700, Roswell, GA 30076
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology (Surgery Center)
    1555 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078
  3. 3
    Advanced Urology
    1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 10, 2020
    I have called upon the expertise of Doctor Kassabian over past 12 years. My experience with this superb doctor has always resulted in positive improvements in my health. Without exception, Doctor Kassabian demonstrates excellent listening skills to hear my concerns, answers my questions, etc. before offering his solutions. I truly value our relationship. In my most recent visit to Advanced Urology, I was similarly impressed with the professionalism of support staff.
    Michael Gamburg — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and French
    NPI Number
    • 1730283284
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Montreal
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassabian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassabian has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassabian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassabian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

