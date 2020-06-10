Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Locations
Advanced Urology Alpharetta11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 700, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 948-4854
Advanced Urology (Surgery Center)1555 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 344-8900
Advanced Urology1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (678) 685-8057
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have called upon the expertise of Doctor Kassabian over past 12 years. My experience with this superb doctor has always resulted in positive improvements in my health. Without exception, Doctor Kassabian demonstrates excellent listening skills to hear my concerns, answers my questions, etc. before offering his solutions. I truly value our relationship. In my most recent visit to Advanced Urology, I was similarly impressed with the professionalism of support staff.
About Dr. Vahan Kassabian, MD
- Urology
- English, Armenian and French
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Montreal
- Urology
