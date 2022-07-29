Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovnanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Millburn, NJ. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Ovnanian works at
Locations
SBMC Pulmonary Services235 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 520-6799
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Vagram Ovnanian is a “state of the art doc”. He brings an encyclopedic knowledge of medicine and genuine concern for his patients to the exam room. He took the time to get a detailed medical history, listen to my concerns, and answered my questions. I could tell this is a doctor who is committed to practicing medicine. I’ve been going back to him for the past 5 years.
About Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Polish
- 1689603573
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital (Brooklyn)
- LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ovnanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ovnanian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ovnanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ovnanian speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovnanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovnanian.
