Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plano Office3108 Midway Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-7920Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr Vagisha is great OBGYN. I highly recommend her. My pregnancy was high risk pregnancy and she proactively handled it so well. Now my kids are 9 and 6 and always go for annual checkups there.
About Dr. Vagisha Sharma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1972543429
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.