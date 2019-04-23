Overview

Dr. Vagharshak Pilossyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Pilossyan works at Pilossyan Medical Center in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.