Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD
Overview
Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Rekaby works at
Locations
North Atlanta Primary Care4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 320, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 442-1911
NAPC East Cobb1121 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 450, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 442-1911
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rekaby became the doctor for all of our family. We liked her so much we all switched one by one. Smart and friendly, I could see how busy doctors are kept in that office, yet she always took the time to ask and listen.
About Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1104049790
Education & Certifications
- AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rekaby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rekaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rekaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rekaby works at
Dr. Rekaby speaks Persian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.