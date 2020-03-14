See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Abrazo West Campus and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Abrazo West Campus.

Dr. Ghaemmaghami works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Rib Fracture

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 14, 2020
Dr. Ghaemmaghami is an amazing doctor and surgeon. During my office visit and prior to my surgery, he was very considerate, patient, and took the time needed to answer each and every one of my questions. He was also very reassuring during this difficult time in my life. I would highly, and gladly, recommend him to any one of my precious family members or friends should they ever need an amazing doctor and surgeon. Thank you Dr. Ghaemmaghami, for your outstanding care!
Valerie Lopez McMillin — Mar 14, 2020
About Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1659352144
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Abrazo West Campus
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Abrazo West Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vafa Ghaemmaghami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaemmaghami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghaemmaghami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghaemmaghami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghaemmaghami works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ghaemmaghami’s profile.

Dr. Ghaemmaghami has seen patients for Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaemmaghami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaemmaghami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaemmaghami.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaemmaghami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaemmaghami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

