Dr. Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conway, AR. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic1120 Hogan Ln Ste B, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-3668
Ferdowsian Foot & Ankle Clinic, Conway, AR703 Donaghey Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferdowsian is a wonderful, caring Dr. he really takes time and makes sure you understand . Wonderful bedside manner. Fast appointments and will fit you in at last min anytime needed . Very caring . Couldn’t be happier !
About Dr. Vafa Ferdowsian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferdowsian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferdowsian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferdowsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferdowsian has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferdowsian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferdowsian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferdowsian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferdowsian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferdowsian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.